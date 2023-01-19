Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, increasing 0.06% during the trading session on Thursday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 228.77 during intra-day trading, an appreciation of Re0.14.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a loss for the 21st consecutive session against the US dollar to settle at 228.91 after a decrease of Re0.25 or 0.11%.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad on Wednesday expressed optimism that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves position will improve as the country is expected to witness inflows of funds in the coming days.

Ahmad said that the UAE has rolled over $2 billion loan and assured the businessmen of facilitating their imports on a suppliers’ credit.

Moreover, Pakistan’s current account deficit declined sharply 60% during the first half of this fiscal year (FY23) mainly due to a lower import bill.

According to SBP, the current account recorded a deficit of $ 3.67 billion during July-Dec of FY23 compared to $9.09 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), a decline of $5.42 billion.

However, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country remained on a downward trend and fell by 59% during the first half of this fiscal year (FY23).

Globally, the dollar rose broadly on Thursday as growth concerns about the US economy drove demand for the safe-haven greenback. At the same time, the yen renewed its ascent as investors doubled down on bets that the Bank of Japan would shift away from its yield curve control policy.

Weak US data released on Wednesday showed that US retail sales fell by the most in a year in December and manufacturing output recorded its most significant drop in nearly two years, stoking fears that the world’s largest economy is headed for a recession.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index rose 0.09% to 102.42.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell as much as $1 on Thursday over recession fears as a sharp decline in US retail sales and manufacturing output muddied the outlook for demand. At the same time, industry data showing a surprise jump in US crude stocks also weighed on prices.

This is an intra-day update