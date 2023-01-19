AVN 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.6%)
BAFL 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.52%)
EPCL 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.13%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.32%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
KAPCO 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
KEL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
MLCF 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
NETSOL 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
OGDC 78.85 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.21%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
PPL 72.44 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.26%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.44 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.31%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
TPLP 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
TRG 101.77 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.57%)
UNITY 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,852 Increased By 11.3 (0.29%)
BR30 13,548 Increased By 157.8 (1.18%)
KSE100 38,964 Increased By 172.8 (0.45%)
KSE30 14,451 Increased By 102.9 (0.72%)
Aussie falters on soft jobs data, kiwi calm after Ardern resignation

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 09:54am
Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS
SYDNEY: The Australian dollar reversed a recent rally on Thursday, as rising fears of a US recession and soft local jobs data knocked the risk-sensitive currency, while the kiwi was little moved by the resignation of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The Aussie eased 0.4% to 0.6910%, the softest level in one week, after hitting a five-month high of $0.7064 just one session before. It now faces resistance at around 70 cents and has support at the 14-day moving average of $0.6889.

The kiwi edged 0.2% lower to $0.6428, after touching a seven-month high of $0.6530. It has support at $0.6360 and did not react much to news that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will step down next month.

US data overnight showed retail sales fell by the most in a year in December and manufacturing output recorded its biggest drop in nearly two years, fuelling fears the world’s largest economy is headed for a recession.

That drove investors back to the safe-haven dollar and bonds, with futures markets pricing in rate cuts from the Federal Reserve by the end of the year, after the Fed funds rate peaks at 4.85% by June.

The Fed is widely expected to slow its rate hike in February to 25 basis points as inflation eases, after downshifting the size of increases just in December.

However, a slew of policymakers sounded hawkish overnight, signalling they would push on with more interest rate hikes, with several supporting a top policy rate of at least 5%.

Australia, NZ dollars little moved by better-than-expected China GDP data

Local data on Thursday, which showed Australia’s employment unexpectedly fell in December, also added to the risk-off mood and weighed on the Aussie.

Three-year bond futures shot up by as much as 20 ticks to 97 to imply a yield of 3.0%. It last traded at 94.97. Local government bond yields extended the global declines.

The yield on 10-year bonds fell 4 basis points to 3.404%, the lowest since mid-December, while the yield on three-year notes fell 9 basis points to 3.005%.

Futures imply around a 60% probability for the Reserve Bank of Australia to take interest rates higher in February, but also a 40% chance the RBA will pause given rates have climbed by 300 basis points since May.

