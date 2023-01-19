AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.16%)
DGKC 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
FFL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
KAPCO 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
KEL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
MLCF 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
NETSOL 81.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.06%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 73.64 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (4.98%)
PRL 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.48%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
TPLP 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.65%)
TRG 101.50 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.3%)
UNITY 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,853 Increased By 12.1 (0.32%)
BR30 13,613 Increased By 222.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 38,956 Increased By 164.6 (0.42%)
KSE30 14,441 Increased By 93.3 (0.65%)
Australia shares reverse course to hit nine-month high led by miners

Reuters Published January 19, 2023 Updated January 19, 2023 01:35pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Australian shares reversed early losses to end higher on Thursday, hitting almost a nine-month high, helped by the mining index as iron ore prices rose after hopes of an economic recovery lifted demand in China.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.6% higher at 7,435.3 points. The benchmark had added 0.1% on Wednesday. The improved sentiment over reopening of Chinese borders has prevailed since the beginning of 2023, with the resource-rich bourse gaining in 10 of the last 15 days.

“The Chinese economy reopening is a massive tailwind for our big resources stocks, and Australia is of great importance to China in terms of our exports of commodities,” said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager with Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

Investors also cheered a weaker domestic jobs report for December, indicating a softer labour market and raising hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia could pause its rate hikes.

“The weaker labour force suggests caution for the RBA. We still expect a 25 bps hike in February, to a 3.35% peak. But thereafter, the data is mounting a solid case for a pause in the hiking cycle,” analysts from UBS wrote in a note.

Australian shares post 8-1/2-month closing high on tech, healthcare boost

Miners led the gains, rising 1.1%, with sector majors Rio Tinto and Fortescue advancing 3.3% and 1.7%, respectively. In corporate news, BHP Group rose 1.2% after posting quarterly iron ore shipments that beat expectations, while adding that China is set to be a stabilizing force for commodities demand this year.

The financial index also traded 0.7% higher, with the “Big Four” banks firming between 0.1% and 1%. The energy index however performed poorly, losing about 0.7%, with Woodside Energy slipping 0.6%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to finish the session at 11,885.6, marking its worst session since Dec 30.

The country’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation no later than early February and said she will not seek re-election.

Also read

Australian shares

