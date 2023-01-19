AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
Four soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Iran: ISPR

NNI Published 19 Jan, 2023 05:58am
RAWALPINDI: Four security personnel were martyred in a terrorist activity from across the Pakistan-Iran border in Panjgur district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident took place when terrorists from the Pakistan-Iran border targeted a convoy of security personnel patrolling along the divide in Chukab Sector, Panjgur, Balochistan.

In response, the military’s media wing said, the Iranian side had been asked to hunt down the terrorists.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Asad Ali age 25 years, Resident of Village Hamrota Tehsil Baloch District Sudhnoti, Lance Naik Fareed Ullah Khan Age 29 years, Resident of Village Pahar Khel Pakka Tehsil of District Lakki Marwat, Lance Naik Abdul Razzaq, age 31 years, Resident of Village Khawha Khel Lakki Marwat and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas Khan , age 24 years, Resident of Bachakhan Ahmed Zai Tehsil of District Lakki Marwat.

Earlier, Security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Hoshab and Tilsar.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted operation in Hoshab and Tilsar during which terrorists present in the area opened fire.

“During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, four terrorists have been killed while large quantity of home-made bombs and explosive material was also recovered,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR further said that security forces reached the area through special helicopters while the objective of the operation was to eliminate the hideouts of the terrorists.

ISPR terrorists security forces martyred soldiers

