IGP orders appointment of lady SHOs across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered the appointment of female Station House Officers (SHOs) in at least one police station in every district of the province within next five days.

In this regard, the IGP has directed the Additional IG Training to ensure the appointment of women SHOs in all the districts of the province and submit a compliance report.

He said the appointment of women officials at Women Help Desks established in every district should be ensured in every way, so that the women police officers could help female citizens.

The IG police also directed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore to utilize all available resources to provide better environment and facilities in Ladies Police Hostel at Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Lines. He instructed that the women police personnel in Punjab be undertaken short refresher courses to increase their efficiency.

Aamir issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarter on Wednesday. The meeting discussed the future agenda of the Women Police Conference and professional issues of female officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023