Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

Four Pakistani soldiers were martyred after terrorists launched a cross-border attack from Iran on troops stationed in Chukab Sector, Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

“Four security forces personnel embraced martyrdom in a terrorist activity from across the Pakistan-Iran border in Chukab Sector, District Panjgur, Balochistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border,” it added.

The ISPR said Iranian authorities have been asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Pakistan-Iran border runs for roughly 800km (497 miles) along Pakistan’s western and Iran’s eastern side and has been the site of several security incidents in recent years.