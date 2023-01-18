AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
BAFL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
DGKC 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
EPCL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
FFL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
HUBC 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
NETSOL 80.50 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (5.27%)
OGDC 76.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.82%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
PPL 69.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.17%)
TELE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 96.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (4.64%)
UNITY 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
BR100 3,841 Increased By 75.8 (2.01%)
BR30 13,391 Increased By 339.4 (2.6%)
KSE100 38,791 Increased By 448.9 (1.17%)
KSE30 14,348 Increased By 267.4 (1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

  • Iranian authorities have been asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side, the military media wing says
BR Web Desk Published 18 Jan, 2023 05:29pm
Follow us

Four Pakistani soldiers were martyred after terrorists launched a cross-border attack from Iran on troops stationed in Chukab Sector, Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

“Four security forces personnel embraced martyrdom in a terrorist activity from across the Pakistan-Iran border in Chukab Sector, District Panjgur, Balochistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border,” it added.

4 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan: ISPR

The ISPR said Iranian authorities have been asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Pakistan-Iran border runs for roughly 800km (497 miles) along Pakistan’s western and Iran’s eastern side and has been the site of several security incidents in recent years.

ISPR Pakistan Iran border

Comments

1000 characters

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

World Bank delays approval of $1.1 billion loans for Pakistan: source

KSE-100 jumps 1.2% as SBP chief’s remarks improve sentiment

Business community comes down hard on SBP governor

Tension grips Karachi as PPP, PTI activists clash

21st successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar

4 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan: ISPR

Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine

Govt approves appointment of Ashraf Wathra as NBP board chairman

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Read more stories