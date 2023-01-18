AVN 64.84 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.48%)
Jan 18, 2023
Pakistan

4 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan: ISPR

  • Security forces recover cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices
BR Web Desk Published 18 Jan, 2023 02:33pm
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday that security forces gunned down at least four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Hoshab.

In a statement, the ISPR said that an IBO was initiated to clear a hideout linked with firing incidents on security forces along the M-8 motorway in Hoshab on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

The location of terrorists was identified and security forces were "heli inserted" to nab the terrorists following continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area.

"During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all four terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices was also recovered," the ISPR said.

COAS visits Khuzdar, briefed on prevailing security situation in Balochistan: ISPR

Since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said they had called off the shaky ceasefire agreed with the government, Pakistan has seen an increase in terror activities.

Army chief visits Balochistan

On Tuesday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited the Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan where he was briefed on the security situation along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment in the province, the military's media wing said.

During his interaction with troops, the COAS emphasized maintaining optimum operational readiness to thwart attempts by foreign-sponsored and supported hostile elements to destabilize Balochistan, the ISPR said.

"We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard-earned peaceful environment in Balochistan," the COAS remarked.

