COAS visits Khuzdar, briefed on prevailing security situation in Balochistan: ISPR

  • COAS says Pakistan is aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of the country to disturb the hard-earned peaceful environment in Balochistan, ISPR says
BR Web Desk Published January 17, 2023 Updated January 17, 2023 09:32pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited the Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and formation’s operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment in the province, the military's media wing said.

During his interaction with troops, COAS emphasized on maintaining optimum operational readiness to thwart the attempts by foreign-sponsored and supported hostile elements to destabilize Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard-earned peaceful environment in Balochistan," COAS remarked.

COAS said that the army’s deployment and operations are being focused in Balochistan to provide the enabling environment for benevolent people-centric socioeconomic development.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Commander Quetta Corps.

