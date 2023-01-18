AVN 64.84 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.48%)
Madonna announces music tour celebrating 40 years of hits

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 01:59pm
Photo: Reuters
LONDON: Music superstar Madonna will kick off a new tour this summer celebrating her more than 40 years of hits.

Organisers said 'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' will take fans on her "artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began".

It will travel to 35 cities starting with Vancouver on July 15. After a spate of North America dates, it will then move to Europe, wrapping in Amsterdam on December 1.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," the chart-topper said in a statement.

Madonna is reissuing her entire catalogue with Warner Music

Madonna, the best-selling female music artist of all time, shared a video on her Instagram page of sitting at a table with celebrities including DJ Diplo, director Judd Apatow and actor and comedian Amy Schumer playing truth or dare.

Schumer dares Madonna to go on tour to perform her famous tracks and the 'Material Girl' and 'Like a Prayer' singer accepts the challenge.

Tickets for the tour, which will also feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, go on sale on Friday.

