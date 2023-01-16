IK, Elahi finalise three names

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi have finalized the names for the post of caretaker chief minister in Punjab.

Ahmed Nawaz Sukhira, Nasir Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa are included in the final list. While talking to media after having meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said: “three names for the Caretaker Chief Minister have been finalized in consultation, among which the first name is Ahmed Nawaz Sukhira”.

He said that these names will be sent to the Governor of Punjab and hoped that agreement will be reached on one of these names.

Elahi reiterates support to IK

Elahi, to a question, said that the consultation is under way on possible merger of PML-Q with the PTI.

In response to another question, the chief minister said that Moonis Elahi wants that the PML-Q should merge with PTI.

