Elahi reiterates support to IK

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi reiterated his support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan; “he is our leader and we will stand together in every decision”.

“Our unity was stronger than ever,” the Chief Minister said during his meeting with the PTI chief here on Monday. PML-Q leader Rasikh Elahi was also present on this occasion.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including the current political situation and the steps taken by the Punjab government to provide relief to the people of Punjab. Moreover, the matter relating to the vote of confidence and the ongoing session of the Punjab Assembly also came under discussion.

On this occasion, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the coalition government in the centre has destroyed the economy within a few months. “The inflation was at the record level and these so-called experts have miserably failed to manage the economy,” he added.

Khan further said that these incumbent rulers were not even ashamed to go to Geneva with a huge entourage to beg for money, adding that these incompetent rulers would return home empty-handed.

He observed that if the economy was not fixed today then the situation would get out of hand, adding that the rulers blinded by the lust for power have brought a storm of inflation. He was happy with the performance of the Punjab government, saying it was moving in the right direction.

