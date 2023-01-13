Verifying fingerprints of senior citizens: Nadra introduces AI-based solution

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Thursday introduced an Artificial Intelligence-based solution to the problem of verifying the fingerprints of citizens of more than 60 years.

“The senior citizens will be asked AI-based secret personal questions for identity verification to bypass biometrics. Once correct answers are received, the senior citizens will be deemed to be verified, especially during biometric verification at banks,” said NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik during the launch ceremony of the “NADRA Tasdeeq service” at the NADRA headquarters.

Malik said that the NADRA has received countless complaints from senior citizens that they face difficulties in verifying their fingerprints, especially in banks. In view of this, the NADRA has introduced an innovative AI-based solution, he said.

He said that it is natural for people over 60 years of age to face problems in biometric matching as skin elasticity decreases with aging and fingerprints fade.

In such a situation, elderly people cannot be verified and they face grave difficulties in opening bank accounts or receiving money, he said.

He hoped that the banks will conduct their Know Your Customer (KYC) exercise for senior citizens smoothly through the new solution system that will deploy AI to generate questions from the personal data stored in the NADRA database.

According to the NADRA, currently, a total of 46 banks are working in the country and this service has been initiated in five banks including MCB, Allied Bank, Bank Al Falah, Bank of Khyber, and Soneri Bank, while National Bank, Askari Bank, First Women Bank Limited, and Khushali Bank are undergoing final testing ahead of launching this service.

Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, Kishwar Naheed, Iftikhar Arif, and Anwar Masood attended the launching ceremony.

