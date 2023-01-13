AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BAFL 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
DGKC 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
FFL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.68%)
NETSOL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.87%)
OGDC 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.51%)
PAEL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
PPL 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.65%)
PRL 14.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,511 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,804 Increased By 45.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,098 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Descon partners with foreign firm to provide services in Gulf states

Press Release Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

KARACHI: Descon Engineering, a leading engineering enterprise in the region, has joined hands with KBR, a leading global engineering and project company, to extend the scope of their joint pursuit of outsourced maintenance and turnaround management opportunities across the Gulf countries.

Taimur Dawood, chairman of Descon, and Jay Ibrahim, president of KBR’s Sustainable Technology Solutions, inked a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Dubai in this regard, extending their mutual area of expertise to the Gulf countries.

This strategic alliance will leverage both KBR and Descon’s combined strength as leaders of industrial services in the market to optimize client OPEX, improve asset availability and reliability through KBR’s portfolio of advanced digital solutions, and Descon’s presence across the Gulf countries.

On this momentous development, Taimur Dawood, Chairman of Descon, said: “Descon holds great stature in the engineering sector of Gulf countries and is playing a pivotal role in the industrial growth of the region. This accord with KBR will allow us to extend our already existing skillset and expertise, and implement mutual learnings to achieve exponential growth.”

Jay Ibrahim, President of KBR’s Sustainable Technology Solutions, said: “This agreement signals our confidence in this alliance following our success in the delivery of outsourced maintenance services in Qatar since 2021, and maps out the foundation for future growth of this strategic partnership.”

Descon is committed to delivering quality services with safety and is determined to continue being a reliable partner in progress for KBR.

Descon Engineering, having completed 40 years in the Gulf region, continues to strengthen its strong foothold in the region and build on its customer base, adding value to the regions multiple industry sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

mou Descon Descon Engineering Taimur Dawood KBR

Comments

1000 characters

Descon partners with foreign firm to provide services in Gulf states

Germany inks two framework agreements worth Euro 28m

Deal signed with SFD to finance oil derivatives worth $1bn

UAE to loan $1bn, roll over another $2bn

LG polls won’t be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu on Jan 15: Sindh govt

Mills to get quotas for sugar export on basis of installed capacity

Dissolution of Punjab, KPK PAs in sight

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Pakistan Customs launches ‘Linking International Values’ system

Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation dues: PSO asks PD to provide $220m payment

Read more stories