Descon partners with foreign firm to provide services in Gulf states

KARACHI: Descon Engineering, a leading engineering enterprise in the region, has joined hands with KBR, a leading global engineering and project company, to extend the scope of their joint pursuit of outsourced maintenance and turnaround management opportunities across the Gulf countries.

Taimur Dawood, chairman of Descon, and Jay Ibrahim, president of KBR’s Sustainable Technology Solutions, inked a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Dubai in this regard, extending their mutual area of expertise to the Gulf countries.

This strategic alliance will leverage both KBR and Descon’s combined strength as leaders of industrial services in the market to optimize client OPEX, improve asset availability and reliability through KBR’s portfolio of advanced digital solutions, and Descon’s presence across the Gulf countries.

On this momentous development, Taimur Dawood, Chairman of Descon, said: “Descon holds great stature in the engineering sector of Gulf countries and is playing a pivotal role in the industrial growth of the region. This accord with KBR will allow us to extend our already existing skillset and expertise, and implement mutual learnings to achieve exponential growth.”

Jay Ibrahim, President of KBR’s Sustainable Technology Solutions, said: “This agreement signals our confidence in this alliance following our success in the delivery of outsourced maintenance services in Qatar since 2021, and maps out the foundation for future growth of this strategic partnership.”

Descon is committed to delivering quality services with safety and is determined to continue being a reliable partner in progress for KBR.

Descon Engineering, having completed 40 years in the Gulf region, continues to strengthen its strong foothold in the region and build on its customer base, adding value to the regions multiple industry sectors.

