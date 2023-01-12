AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BAFL 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
DGKC 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
FFL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.68%)
NETSOL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.87%)
OGDC 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.51%)
PAEL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
PPL 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.65%)
PRL 14.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,511 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,804 Increased By 45.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,098 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies amid China demand hopes, caution ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published January 12, 2023 Updated January 12, 2023 03:35pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

LONDON: Oil steadied on Thursday as optimism over China’s demand outlook was tempered by caution over whether upcoming inflation data from the United States will point to a slower increase in interest rates.

Top oil importer China is reopening its economy after the end of strict COVID-19 curbs, boosting optimism that demand for fuel will grow in 2023.

Brent crude rose 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.04 a barrel at 0912 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 5 cents to $77.46.

Both benchmarks rose 3% on Wednesday driven by optimism about the global economy.

“A softer landing for the US, and perhaps elsewhere, combined with a strong economic rebound in China following the current COVID wave could make for a much better year than feared and stimulate extra crude demand,” said Craig Erlam of brokerage OANDA.

The US CPI data due at 1330 GMT is set to have a big impact on oil and the wider market by shaping expectations of the speed of interest rate hikes in the world’s biggest economy.

Economists expect the rise in core US consumer prices to slow to an annual pace of 5.7% in December, versus 6% a month earlier.

Month-on-month headline inflation is seen at zero.

Brent oil price broadly steady at $80/bbl amid rising US stockpiles

“The mood is unreservedly upbeat but let us remember: it can turn sour as quickly as it has improved if inflationary pressure proves entrenched,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

The market is also bracing for an additional curb on Russian supply due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The US Energy Information Administration said the upcoming EU ban on seaborne imports of petroleum products from Russia on Feb. 5 could be more disruptive than the EU ban on seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia implemented in December 2022.

Also read

Oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steadies amid China demand hopes, caution ahead of US inflation data

17th successive decline: rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar

IMF wants up to Rs7.50/unit power tariff raise

China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries

Global LNG volumes hit record high, Europe crowds out Pakistan, others

Punjab governor repeals CM Punjab’s de-notification order, LHC told

Australia withdraw from men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

Read more stories