AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Gasoil margins rebound on buying interest

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
SINGAPORE: Asia’s 10 ppm sulphur gasoil margins rebounded on Wednesday as open market buying interest emerged amid steady oil futures and after a surge in overnight northwest Europe prices. Refining margins for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil went up to $33.35 a barrel.

Gains, however, were capped by sufficient Asian cargoes, with some Chinese majors still offering material for early February via private negotiations. Cash differentials for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil went up to $1.95 a barrel.

Jet fuel refining margins surged to $31.60 a barrel. Regrade widened to minus $1.75 a barrel. US crude oil inventories rose last week, along with gasoline and distillate stockpiles, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks rose by about 14.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 6, they said. Gasoline inventories rose by about 1.8 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose by about 1.1 million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Middle distillate stocks at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone fell for the first time in three weeks to 2.761 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 9, according to industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

