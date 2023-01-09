AVN 68.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.65%)
BAFL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.58%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.12%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
DFML 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.27%)
DGKC 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.14%)
EPCL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
FFL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 60.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.35%)
MLCF 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.59%)
NETSOL 88.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.92%)
OGDC 84.10 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.69%)
PAEL 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PPL 77.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.64%)
PRL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.88%)
TELE 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.37%)
TPLP 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.98%)
TRG 108.26 Decreased By ▼ -8.09 (-6.95%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -42.1 (-1.04%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -173.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 40,621 Decreased By -387 (-0.94%)
KSE30 15,055 Decreased By -124.8 (-0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 227-228 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 12:26pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal loss against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, declining 0.05% during the trading session on Monday.

At around 12:25pm, the rupee was being quoted at 227.25 during intra-day trading, a depreciation of Re0.11.

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated 0.31% to settle at 227.14 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), but its widening gap with open-market exchange rates raised questions on the actual value of the currency.

Administrative controls and import curbs, analysts say, will likely keep the rupee stable in the inter-bank market. Still, the measure is unsustainable, especially in the face of fast-depleting foreign currency reserves.

Meanwhile, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is set to meet Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the Geneva conference on Monday, co-hosted by PM Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, with the ninth review of the Extended Fund Facility likely to dominate the agenda.

Globally, the US dollar was on the back foot on Monday as China's re-opening of its borders, and increasing hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes boosted risk sentiment.

US data showed a jump in the workforce and easing wage growth, while there were further signs of an economy slowing down, with the services industry activity contracting for the first time in more than two and a half years in December.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar against six major currencies, fell 0.145% to 103.570 on Monday, after sliding 1.15% on Friday as investors moved to riskier assets.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Monday, a day after travellers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset global recession concerns.

This is an intra-day update

IMF Oil prices SBP Ishaq Dar dollar index Dollar rate USD PKR rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

PM to present recovery ‘framework’ at UN conference

MARI announces 2023's first discovery in Sindh

LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Oil rises as Chinese border opening spurs fuel demand optimism

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Indonesia and Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil

Punjab, Sindh: Subsidised wheat flour not easily available

Stalled bailout: IMF team to meet Dar in Geneva

Imran Khan says country at the crossroads, demands free, fair elections

Read more stories