Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal loss against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, declining 0.05% during the trading session on Monday.

At around 12:25pm, the rupee was being quoted at 227.25 during intra-day trading, a depreciation of Re0.11.

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated 0.31% to settle at 227.14 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), but its widening gap with open-market exchange rates raised questions on the actual value of the currency.

Administrative controls and import curbs, analysts say, will likely keep the rupee stable in the inter-bank market. Still, the measure is unsustainable, especially in the face of fast-depleting foreign currency reserves.

Meanwhile, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is set to meet Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the Geneva conference on Monday, co-hosted by PM Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, with the ninth review of the Extended Fund Facility likely to dominate the agenda.

Globally, the US dollar was on the back foot on Monday as China's re-opening of its borders, and increasing hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes boosted risk sentiment.

US data showed a jump in the workforce and easing wage growth, while there were further signs of an economy slowing down, with the services industry activity contracting for the first time in more than two and a half years in December.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar against six major currencies, fell 0.145% to 103.570 on Monday, after sliding 1.15% on Friday as investors moved to riskier assets.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Monday, a day after travellers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset global recession concerns.

This is an intra-day update