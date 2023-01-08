Transporters increase fare due to closure of CNG stations

PESHAWAR: Trans-porters have unilaterally increased fare rates on inter and intra-district routes owing to closure of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations across the province.

Passengers expressed outcry over charging self-imposed fares by transporters. According to passengers, the public transport, plying in local as well as inter and intra-districts routes increased fare rates by 50 per cent.

The commuters asked the Provincial and Regional transport authorities to take prompt action against transporters for overcharging and ensure implementation of official fares.

Suzuki drivers have increased fare from Rs20 to 40 per passenger from Hashtnagri to Chamkani stop while Rs70 per passenger is being charged as fare from Pabbi to Peshawar, the travelers said, while talking to this scribe here on Saturday.

They added Rs30 per stop is being charged by transporters in the city. Exchanges of harsh words, verbal assaults and scuffle incidents were reported on a daily basis in vehicles, plying on different routes in the city and other parts of the province.

A commuter told this scribe he had been charged Rs70 from Pabbi to Peshawar against the previous fare of Rs50. He added some transporters were being charged Rs80 from per passenger. From Nowshera to Peshawar, the travelers said transporters were charged Rs150 with an increase of Rs50 per passenger. Similarly, it is noted that transporters also unilaterally increased fare rates on inter and intra-districts routes.

Transporters said it is quite difficult to run vehicles on old fare rates because of the closure of CNG filling stations. According to them, there is a huge cost and consumption difference between use of CNG and petrol. We are ready to implement a new fare rate, if the government should fix new fare rates as per the high price of petrol, the transporters said.

Self-imposed fare rates are also being charged by owners of the public transport, which vehicles are plying their fly-coaches and other vehicles from Peshawar to Kohat, Swabi, Mardan and other districts.

Public on social media severely criticized provincial government, transport authorities, traffic police and relevant bodies on social media for the first time in 50 per cent increase in the transport fares, demanding to immediately issue a new fare list.

In Peshawar, verbal assaults and exchange of harsh words between drivers, conductors and passengers were reported in Sardar Garhi, Ring Road Stop, Haji Camp Bus Stand, Gulbahar, Hashtnagri and other stops in the city, despite that Suzuki drivers are continuously collecting Rs30 per stop from passenger.

Meanwhile, the Cooperative CNG Association protested against the closure of CNG filling stations in Peshawar and elsewhere in the province. Talking to this scribe, the association chairman Ejaz Jan, Alamzeb, Ammad and others said that a large number of workers were attached to the CNG sector and closure of filling stations are compelling their poor families to starve and hunger. He added billions of rupees investment also made in the sector.

KP is producing surplus natural gas despite the fact that gas was not available to the consumers in the province, which is a matter of grave concern and condemnable, Ejaz said. He informed that more than 80,000 drivers and a large number of the workforce of CNG filling stations suffered from the government’s decision.

It is noted to mention here that the city administration notified the closure of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations from Jan 1, 2023 to Jan 31, 2023 in a bid to secure gas supplies for domestic use.

The decision has been taken on the guidelines issued by the Home Department aiming at uninterrupted supply of Sui gas to domestic consumers. Strict action would be taken against violators under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, said an official statement.

