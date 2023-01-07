Mistrust between PTI, PML-Q may end ‘marriage of convenience’

LAHORE: Mistrust between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) may lead to an end to their ‘marriage of convenience’ sooner rather than later, said reliable sources from within the PTI.

The sources claimed that there was a serious consideration within the party circles to quit the provincial assembly of Punjab instead of being blackmailed at the hands of a partner.

“The PTI chief has consulted his close aides on the option of quitting the provincial assembly of Punjab as well,” the sources claimed. “There is division within the party on quitting the Punjab Assembly.”

When asked the possibility of any such expedition, the sources said, it will happen ‘soon’. It may be noted that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has been strong critic of the anti-establishment narrative of the PTI, lambasting openly for not detracting from its policy of exerting pressure on the establishment for early polls.

The party sources are of the view that the PML-Q has been playing second fiddle to the establishment since they have formed an alliance with it in Punjab. It appears that Pervez Elahi is under a constant pressure and is unable to join the PTI in its campaign for snap polls.

According to them, the PTI members were quite disturbed when Elahi had become rude to the PTI minister Husnain Bahadur Dreshak in a cabinet meeting. There was a viewpoint of quitting the cabinet even at that time but the PTI leadership had advised to show restraint at that time.

However, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has once again criticized Imran Khan, without naming him, a day earlier for his serious allegations against former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

It is worth noting that Ch Moonis Elahi has also distanced from Imran Khan in the recent past and he is no more playing the role of a middleman between the two sides. Currently, Moonis is abroad and there was no definite date about his return to the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023