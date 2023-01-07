AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mistrust between PTI, PML-Q may end ‘marriage of convenience’

Hamid Waleed | Muhammad Saleem Published 07 Jan, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

LAHORE: Mistrust between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) may lead to an end to their ‘marriage of convenience’ sooner rather than later, said reliable sources from within the PTI.

The sources claimed that there was a serious consideration within the party circles to quit the provincial assembly of Punjab instead of being blackmailed at the hands of a partner.

“The PTI chief has consulted his close aides on the option of quitting the provincial assembly of Punjab as well,” the sources claimed. “There is division within the party on quitting the Punjab Assembly.”

When asked the possibility of any such expedition, the sources said, it will happen ‘soon’. It may be noted that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has been strong critic of the anti-establishment narrative of the PTI, lambasting openly for not detracting from its policy of exerting pressure on the establishment for early polls.

The party sources are of the view that the PML-Q has been playing second fiddle to the establishment since they have formed an alliance with it in Punjab. It appears that Pervez Elahi is under a constant pressure and is unable to join the PTI in its campaign for snap polls.

According to them, the PTI members were quite disturbed when Elahi had become rude to the PTI minister Husnain Bahadur Dreshak in a cabinet meeting. There was a viewpoint of quitting the cabinet even at that time but the PTI leadership had advised to show restraint at that time.

However, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has once again criticized Imran Khan, without naming him, a day earlier for his serious allegations against former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

It is worth noting that Ch Moonis Elahi has also distanced from Imran Khan in the recent past and he is no more playing the role of a middleman between the two sides. Currently, Moonis is abroad and there was no definite date about his return to the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Qamar Javed Bajwa Punjab assembly PTI Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Moonis Elahi PMLQ

Comments

1000 characters

Mistrust between PTI, PML-Q may end ‘marriage of convenience’

IMF team due in a couple of days, says PM: Businesspeople urged to support govt’s energy plan

Economic challenges: Dar has failed to provide any roadmap: Tarin

Pakistan: Weekly SPI sharply up 1.09pc

Polyester, other goods: DGCV Karachi revises import values upward

Pakistan fully committed to IMF programme: PM

Pace of domestic debt accumulation accelerates

Imran accuses establishment of abandoning neutrality

Challenge of terrorism: PM for enhanced institutional coordination

Economy: EAG underscores need for reforms

Insurance industry: SECP chief for improving service standards

Read more stories