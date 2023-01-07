F’abad DC takes briefing about performance of FDA

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh visited Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) complex and took briefing about the performance of the FDA.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mudassar Ahmed Shah was also accompanied with him. FDA Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram and Additional Director General Abid Husain Bhatti welcomed the Deputy Commissioner and thanked for visiting FDA complex. Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Director Town Planning Raheel Zafar and other officers were present on the occasion.

FDA Director General, during his briefing apprised the deputy commissioner of the historical background of FDA from its inception as Lyallpur Improvement Trust.

He also informed the administrative set up and told that Urban Development wing, WASA and TEPA are functioning under this authority. He gave the details of functions, responsibilities, legal framework, rules &policies, development activities, source of income and budget estimates.

He informed that 18 residential colonies and 17 commercial markets are under control of FDA besides having the power of sanctioning of private housing schemes.

Adding he said that the 20 year Faisalabad Master Plan had been approved as a result of five year efforts in this regard. The Director General highlighted the new initiatives taken by FDA and told the all records are being digitalised for maintaining complete transparency.

He added the mega project of sports complex is being completed at FDA City at cost of Rs 500.00 million for providing organised indoor sports facilities to the citizens. He maintained that plant nurseries are also being developed by FDA besides growing the urban forest and plants orchards.

He informed that a project of overseas block establishment at 624 kanal land is underway at FDA City and setting up of police station at FDA City is also proposed while journalists housing colony would also be established at FDA City.

The FDA Director General identified some issues relating to local revenue department in connection with processing of cases of private housing schemes approval.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the comprehensive briefing by FDA Director General and greeted on approval of Faisalabad Master Plan. He termed the Faisalabad Master Plan an important mile stone for the organised and advanced development of Faisalabad city as par the scientific and technical lines.

He said that the FDA role is very significant with regards to urban development and the strong coordination would be developed to fulfil the requirements of city development and address the public issues.

He directed the revenue ADC to keep close liaison with FDA and all out cooperation should be extended in the cases of seeking land entitlement and status as par revenue record relating to the applications for approval of private housing schemes. He stressed upon following the policies of Punjab Revenue Board relating the land use and establishment of housing societies.

The Deputy Commissioner assured cooperation of district administration relating to enforcement of building regulations, Implementation of land use rules and initiative of city development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023