AVN 69.90 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (4.16%)
BAFL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
BOP 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.42%)
DFML 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
EPCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
FFL 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.14%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.6%)
MLCF 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
NETSOL 90.05 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.04%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
PAEL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
PPL 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
PRL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.92%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.45%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
TPLP 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 115.70 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.12%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 20.7 (0.51%)
BR30 14,308 Increased By 133.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 40,960 Increased By 243.3 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,127 Increased By 73.4 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Washout raises Khawaja conundrum for Australia in Sydney Test

AFP Published 06 Jan, 2023 11:17am
Follow us

SYDNEY: The entire third day of the final Sydney Test was washed out Friday forcing a reappraisal of Australia’s push for a series clean sweep over South Africa.

Skipper Pat Cummins has a decision to make ahead of Saturday’s fourth day: whether to declare the team’s first innings at 475 for four and get the Proteas in to bat or give Usman Khawaja the chance to claim his first Test double century.

Khawaja was stranded on 195 when rain ended play on Thursday, his highest Test score. Matt Renshaw, who tested positive for Covid at the start of the match, was five not out.

Another deciding factor will be the state of the Sydney Cricket Ground pitch following three days of rain interruptions.

The frequent rain and covering of the wicket has prevented the pitch from drying out and deteriorating from wear and tear for the benefit of Australia’s two selected spinners, Nathan Lyon and Ashton Agar.

Australia have gone into the match with only selected two front-line pacemen - Josh Hazlewood and Cummins - making their task more even difficult if the pitch is not as conducive to spin as initially game planned.

The hosts are also pushing for a series whitewash to seal a place in the World Test Championship final in London in June.

South Africa are naturally not as concerned about the weather as they try to avoid the ignominy of a 3-0 drubbing.

“In the position we are in, the more time that is taken out of the game is probably more in our favour,” spinner Keshav Maharaj said on Thursday’s second day after rain brought South Africa some badly needed respite.

“But it also puts Australia in a position where they have to make a play from here on in.”

The forecast is for improved conditions on Saturday with less rain expected before sunny conditions on Sunday’s final day.

Australia are 2-0 up in the series after winning the opening Test by a six-wicket rout in Brisbane inside two days and then hammering the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs in Melbourne.

Australia Test Sydney Test

Comments

1000 characters

Washout raises Khawaja conundrum for Australia in Sydney Test

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Economy: PBC team meets PM, offers suggestions

Oil prices rise $1 on China’s reopening optimism

Edible oil: SBP, MoF urged to ask banks to open LCs

Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level

TT charges against home remittances: Process of reimbursement streamlined

Wazirabad attack: IK alludes to ‘establishment’s involvement’

PTI chairmanship: ECP restrained from acting against IK

Read more stories