AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SECP chief says PMEX-rural economy linkage to be created through reforms

KARACHI: The Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Akif Saeed has said regulatory and...
Recorder Report Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 09:02am
Follow us

KARACHI: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Akif Saeed has said regulatory and structural reforms will be introduced along with product development to link Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) with the rural economy of Pakistan.

The chairman SECP, accompanied by senior officials, met the Board of Directors and senior management of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) and the senior management of the Central Depository Company (CDC).

Akif Saeed reviewed the progress of new contracts on Electronic Warehouse Receipts (EWR) and measures to promote trading activity at the PMEX. He said that PMEX can provide alternate avenues of liquidity to the producers and processors of agricultural commodities which will benefit the farmers and boost economy activity. He highlighted need for increasing outreach and tapping the potential of remote areas by ensuring presence of commodity brokers and developing warehouse infrastructure.

In a separate meeting with the CDC, the chairman was briefed about the ongoing projects and future plans for facilitation of investors of capital market. The meeting reviewed digital solutions for investors of capital market and availability of National Saving Schemes certificates in book-entry form.

First Electronic Warehouse Receipt trades at PMEX

Further, the operations and sustainability of EClear Services Limited, which provides clearing and custodial services to the Trading Only (TO) category of brokers as a subsidiary of the CDC, were also deliberated.

Later, the SECP team led by its chairman held separate meetings with members of the Board of Directors of Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and NBFI and Modaraba Association. The meeting with the MUFAP reviewed the progress and timelines on the conversion of the MUFAP into SRO and digitalisation of the AML/KYC requirements etc.

The SECP chairman stressed on using digital technology for growth of the retail investors in mutual funds. Akif also stressed on introducing new products particularly for retail investors, increasing digital on boarding of small investors.

The NBFI and Modaraba Association delegation was led by Basheer Chowdry who sought SECP’s support for the inclusion of the NBFI and Modaraba sectors in concessional schemes of the SBP for SME financing. The chairman SECP assured its support, particularly for the promotion of Islamic finance through the Modaraba segment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy SECP PMEX Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Agricultural Commodities MUFAP STRUCTURAL REFORMS SECP Chairman Electronic warehouse receipts PMEX rural economy EWR

Comments

1000 characters

SECP chief says PMEX-rural economy linkage to be created through reforms

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Economy: PBC team meets PM, offers suggestions

Wazirabad attack: IK alludes to ‘establishment’s involvement’

PTI chairmanship: ECP restrained from acting against IK

Edible oil: SBP, MoF urged to ask banks to open LCs

Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level

TT charges against home remittances: Process of reimbursement streamlined

ST collected from consumers: Businesspeople urged to deposit entire amount in exchequer

Read more stories