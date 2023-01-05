AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
Jan 05, 2023
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Israeli minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa compound

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday joined the other countries in condemning the insensitive and provocative visit of the Israeli Minister of National Security to the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

“Al-Aqsa is a holy site revered by Muslims around the world. Violation of its sanctity offends the religious sensitivities of Muslims and inflames an already tense situation in the occupied Palestinian territories,” Foreign Office said in a statement while strongly condemning the Israeli minister’s act.

It stated that Israel must cease its illegal actions and respect the sanctity of Muslim religious sites in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“Pakistan reiterates its strong support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people. Pakistan renews its call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions,” it added.

Several other countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkiye were among those countries who condemned a visit by Israel’s extreme-right new national security minister to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Tuesday.

