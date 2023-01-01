POL products’ prices kept unchanged

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that the government has decided to maintain the existing prices of petroleum products for next 15 days.

The finance minister in a media statement on Saturday said the Ogra has recommended an increase of Rs8.76 kerosene per liter in kerosene oil price and Rs7.73 per liter in light diesel price. He added that the Ogra proposal was to increase kerosene oil price from Rs171.80 to Rs180.56 per liter and light diesel price from Rs169 to Rs176.73 per liter.

However, he said that the prime minister has directed the government to adjust the increase in petroleum levy of these two products due to weather situation to maintain the existing price.

He said that it has also been to maintain the existing prices of diesel and petrol Rs227.80 and Rs214.80 per liter respectively.

He said that from 1st January to 15th January 2023 existing prices of petroleum products would remain unchanged and as kerosene oil is being used by the low-income group and light diesel oil is being used by the tube wells.

He said that there was an upward movement in the prices of petroleum products in the international market for the last few days.

