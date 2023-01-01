PCB restores regional, district bodies, service organizations

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Management Committee, which met here at the National High Performance Centre, with Najam Sethi in the chair, decided restoration of regional and District Cricket Associations and Departments /Service Organisations and a strategic plan will now be prepared to include them formally in the domestic cricket structure, including participation in the PCB Board of Governors in due course.

Earlier, the PCB body held an extensive discussion on the restoration of the Regional and District Cricket Associations and Departments/Service Organisations in line with the PCB Constitution 2014.

The Management Committee approved the constitution of 12 PCB Committees and agreed that their compositions will be announced in due course.

It was decided to constitute the following committees will be constituted: Domestic Restructuring Committee, Domestic Restoration Committee for Region, Department Cricket Restoration Committee, NHPC Remodeling Committee, Restructuring of Women’s Cricket Committee, Cricket Infrastructure Committee, Audit Committee, Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee, Human Resource Committee, Legal Affairs Committee, National Selection Committees and Benevolent Fund Committee.

The PCB Management Committee confirmed that it will honour and fulfil all Domestic Player Contracts, which are valid until August 2023.

The PCB Management Committee, as part of its strategy to continue to invest in women’s cricket, expressed its enthusiasm and commitment to launch The Women’s League, which has been renamed as Pakistan Women’s League.

The PCB Management Committee agreed to discontinue the Pakistan Junior League. However, to ensure there is a pathway for the high-performing teenagers and the country continues to produce talented cricketers across all age gaps, it was agreed to revive junior series on a home and away basis. It was also agreed to hold discussions with the HBL Pakistan Super League franchises to include an Under-19 player under their Emerging Categories in the playing line-ups.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022