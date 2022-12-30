AGL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
EFERT 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.05%)
EPCL 42.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FNEL 3.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.53%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 22.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.18%)
OGDC 78.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.69%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
PIBTL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
PRL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.48%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
TPLP 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
TRG 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.33%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,964 Increased By 47 (1.2%)
BR30 13,997 Increased By 155.5 (1.12%)
KSE100 40,101 Increased By 353.9 (0.89%)
KSE30 14,765 Increased By 147.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Sunak to halve support that helps businesses pay fuel bills

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2022 11:18am
Follow us

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is poised to halve financial support on energy bills for businesses, amid concerns about the cost, The Times reported, without citing sources.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss had announced in September a six-month scheme to subsidise the wholesale price for businesses.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “will announce a 12-month extension to the scheme but with the level of support more than halved, amid concerns about taxpayers’ exposure to fluctuating energy prices,” the newspaper reported.

The report comes after British public borrowing during last month hit its highest for any November on record, reflecting the mounting cost of energy subsidies, debt interest and the reversal of an increase in payroll taxes.

The new scheme is expected to cost less than 20 billion pounds ($24.09 billion) over 12 months, compared with 40 billion pounds for the existing one, the report added.

UK’s Sunak to attend Baltic summit, meet UK troops in Estonia

The businesses would get a discount of up to 345 pounds for a megawatt hour of electricity and 91 pounds for a megawatt hour of gas, it said.

UK Prime Minister’s Office and finance ministry office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Rishi Sunak Former Prime Minister Liz Truss

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s Sunak to halve support that helps businesses pay fuel bills

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Govt assures diplomatic corps of maximum security

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 modestly higher

Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown

Anti-Dumping Act: CPEC Secretariat for retrospective waiver

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Ashfaq Tola gets status of state minister

Read more stories