Ashfaq Tola gets status of state minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conferred Ashfaq Tola chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilization Committee the status of state minister.

According to the Cabinet Division’s notification, in the excise of the power conferred by the rules of business, the prime minister has been pleased to confer the status of Minister of State Ashfaq Tola, chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilisation Committee with immediate effect.

He shall work on pro bono basis.

