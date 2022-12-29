AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
Shutterdown strike in Gwadar enters third day

NNI Published 29 Dec, 2022 07:00am
GWADAR: On the appeal of Haq Do Tehreek, a shutter down strike was observed in Gwadar city on the third consecutive day against the police firing and baton charge.

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman said the peaceful protest would continue till the acceptance of demands. “The security personnel attacked the peaceful protesters without any justification,” he added. He also demanded that those who were arrested be released, adding that illegal trawlers be removed from the Gwadar Port.

It is to be noted here that the situation in Gwadar became tense after the police baton charged the protesters of Haq Do Tehreek and also fired tear gas shells at them. The protesters surrounded the house of the Gwadar deputy commissioner in response to the police shelling and baton charge. The personnel of police and Frontier Corps also arrested the activists of Haq Do Tehreek from their houses.

