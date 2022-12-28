AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad urges NA speaker to accept lawmakers’ resignations

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
Follow us

LAHORE: Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that if National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf does not take up the matter of resignations of PTI MNAs then they would approach the Supreme Court.

While talking to the media, the former federal minister maintained that the speaker’s absence was delaying the confirmation of the MNAs’ resignations, adding that if he (the speaker) does not accept the resignations then the PTI will take the case to the Supreme Court.

“Despite dense fog in Punjab, 100 assembly members reached Islamabad, but there was no sign of the Speaker. I have learnt that the Speaker was in Larkana and will later travel to Australia,” he added. He reminded the Speaker that tendering resignation was their constitutional right; “you (Speaker) have to confirm all the resignations and announce snap polls in the country”.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met PTI Chairman Imran Khan and deliberated on the current political scenario, said sources. On this occasion, Buzdar informed Imran about the concerns of provincial assembly members from south Punjab. He said that the PTI MPAs were feeling dejected for not getting the development funds from the Punjab government.

Earlier, during a meeting with the former Punjab Chief Minister, a group of legislators from south Punjab said that after the removal of his (Buzdar) government, no development work was seen in their constituencies. In response, the PTI chief asked PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi to hold a meeting with Buzdar to address the grievances of PTI legislators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Usman Buzdar PTI Imran Khan Chaudhry Fawad

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad urges NA speaker to accept lawmakers’ resignations

Ahsan for expediting work on project of 1000 ISUs

Power transmission programme: ADB approves $0.2m technical aid to support Tranche-4 of MFF

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

PM terms circular debt a huge challenge

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Terrorism, dictatorship ‘two sides of the same coin’: Bilawal

IK summons party MNAs’ meeting today

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Read more stories