Fawad urges NA speaker to accept lawmakers’ resignations

LAHORE: Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that if National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf does not take up the matter of resignations of PTI MNAs then they would approach the Supreme Court.

While talking to the media, the former federal minister maintained that the speaker’s absence was delaying the confirmation of the MNAs’ resignations, adding that if he (the speaker) does not accept the resignations then the PTI will take the case to the Supreme Court.

“Despite dense fog in Punjab, 100 assembly members reached Islamabad, but there was no sign of the Speaker. I have learnt that the Speaker was in Larkana and will later travel to Australia,” he added. He reminded the Speaker that tendering resignation was their constitutional right; “you (Speaker) have to confirm all the resignations and announce snap polls in the country”.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met PTI Chairman Imran Khan and deliberated on the current political scenario, said sources. On this occasion, Buzdar informed Imran about the concerns of provincial assembly members from south Punjab. He said that the PTI MPAs were feeling dejected for not getting the development funds from the Punjab government.

Earlier, during a meeting with the former Punjab Chief Minister, a group of legislators from south Punjab said that after the removal of his (Buzdar) government, no development work was seen in their constituencies. In response, the PTI chief asked PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi to hold a meeting with Buzdar to address the grievances of PTI legislators.

