PSDF has enhanced skills of 8,600 rural women this year: official

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
LAHORE: The Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has trained more than 8,600 women this year across 27 districts in Punjab under the women’s livestock training management (WTLM) scheme.

A spokesperson for the PSDF on Tuesday stated that the fund is continuing its community-based skill training programme, empowering the country’s rural women with regard to livestock management skills. The WTLM scheme is executed across key agricultural districts in Punjab and engages women on a community level to increase their knowledge and skills in managing livestock for better yield.

Under this programme, PSDF has trained more than 8,600 women this year across 27 districts in Punjab that are agriculture-reliant for employment and household income, training them in skills to improve milk yield, animal health, prevention of disease and introducing them to modern livestock practices.

This is part of PSDF - Haryali which is focused on developing skill sets of people for a prosperous agricultural and abundantly green future. Pakistan’s economy is still heavily dependent on agriculture and women play a critical role in this sector. The agriculture sector is vulnerable (at risk) due to climate change, making it essential nationally to equip farmers and dairy-stock managers to be knowledgeable with modern methods.

These trainings not only improve women’s technical skills but also give many women the opportunity for mobility, encouraging the participation of women in public life, their self-development and acknowledge the significant role the rural woman plays in Pakistan’s economic success.

