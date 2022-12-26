IED blast in Balochistan: Captain, four other army personnel embrace martyrdom

ISLAMABAD: Based on credible intelligence, a clearance operation had been under way in Kahan area of Balochistan since December 24, 2022, and today an IED exploded close to the leading party, said a release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Resultantly, Captain Fahad along with four other brave sons of soil, Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon have embraced Shahadat, laying their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat of terrorism Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

