Oil rises on tight US stocks as winter blast hits

LONDON: Oil prices climbed for a fourth straight day on Thursday with US crude, heating oil and jet fuel stocks growing tighter just as a wintry blast hits the United States.

Brent crude futures gained 74 cents, or 0.9%, to trade at $82.94 at 0911 GMT, extending gains of around 2.7% from the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, hitting their highest since Dec. 5 earlier, were up 81 cents, or 1%, at $79.10 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts jumped on Wednesday after government data showed US crude inventories fell by much more than analysts had expected, posting a drop of 5.89 million barrels for the week ending on Dec. 16.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and jet fuel, also declined, going against expectations for a build, in what PVM analyst Stephen Brennock called “an overwhelmingly price-supportive stock report from the EIA”.

The falling stockpiles come as demand for heating oil is set to soar with a powerful winter storm hitting the United States, with sub-zero wind chills expected as far south as Texas and record-breaking lows forecast for Florida and eastern states.

Jet fuel consumption is also expected to pick up with a post-COVID boom in travel for the end-of-year holiday season, although transport fuel demand might be reduced if the storm keeps people from travelling.

Oil prices rise but China’s COVID surge limits gains

Demand worries, however, stemming from China’s COVID-19 surge and fears of a global recession may keep oil futures in check.

China may be struggling to keep an accurate count of COVID infections as it experiences a big spike in cases, a senior World Health Organization official said on Wednesday, amid concerns about a lack of data from the country.

