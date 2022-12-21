AGL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
AVN 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.58%)
BOP 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
EFERT 79.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
EPCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.9%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.62%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
OGDC 70.52 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.97%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.75%)
TPL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TREET 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
TRG 118.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.75%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WAVES 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,343 Decreased By -489.6 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,460 Decreased By -230.9 (-1.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shifting to renewable sources key to Pakistan’s energy security: PM Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Published 21 Dec, 2022 03:40pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the government remains committed to diversifying the country’s energy mix, and will put special emphasis on renewable sources, which he termed as the “key to energy security”.

The prime minister in a post on Twitter wrote that the federal cabinet has given serious consideration to an energy conservation plan.

“The plan will be approved after taking provinces on board,” he said. “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Its effective implementation will save precious resources & help address energy crisis,” said the prime minister.

The statement comes a day after the government unveiled its energy conservation policy, which envisages closure of shops by 8pm and wedding halls by 10pm in view of the current difficult economic situation.

PM Shehbaz said that the coalition government “is diversifying the energy mix by pivoting to renewables, which are key to energy security”.

“The idea is to gradually but surely increase our dependence on indigenous resources. This will provide relief to the common man and save precious foreign exchange,” Shehbaz added.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of a financial crunch with foreign exchange reserves depleting to a four-year low, while the country struggles to attract multilateral and bilateral funding.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif Tuesday said the federal government would persuade provinces to implement energy conservation policy.

The minister said estimates suggest that if 20% workforce worked from home on alternate days there would be a saving of Rs56 billion annually.

He said the plan/policy envisages limiting wedding halls’ timings to 10pm and restaurants’ and shops’ to 8pm; however, an hour and a half increase would be given to restaurants. This would result in a saving Rs62 billion.

The federal minister said the replacement of old fans with new ones would result in the saving of Rs15 billion because old fans consume double the electricity compared to new ones while the country would be saving Rs23 billion through LED bulbs.

He said these savings would be in cash besides energy efficiency that would result in the saving of Rs28 billion on account of idle capacity payments. He said some modifications in gas geysers could also help save Rs92 billion annually.

Shehbaz Sharif energy policy cost savings renewables financial crunch

Comments

1000 characters

Shifting to renewable sources key to Pakistan’s energy security: PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Rupee registers another fall against US dollar in inter-bank market

Oil prices boosted by US drawdown, but China fears remain

In stark contrast to 2021, PSX sees a meagre 3 IPOs this year

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 98.8 in November

Pakistan’s Descon Oxychem says will expand operations in UAE

Islamabad court rejects Azam Swati’s bail plea

Crypto could cause next financial crisis: India central bank chief

Pakistan 'disappointed' but still wants Taliban engagement

Read more stories