Dec 21, 2022
Gen Bajwa benefactor of PDM & PTI: JI chief

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:05am
LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was benefactor of both sides - the PDM and the PTI - and provided them backing to come to power.

Talking to journalists after addressing ‘Seerat Conference’ at Wahdat Road Science College on Tuesday, he said former army chief first handed over feeder of milk (support) to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and later gave the same to the incumbent unity government.

The ruling parties, he said, always relied upon the support by establishment to come to power. Those who got feeder became glad and those who were denied started crying, he added.

He said the JI sought end to establishment’s role in politics. The elections, he said, should be held after electoral reforms. The Election Commission of Pakistan, he said, should be powerful both financially and administratively, free from influence of judiciary, civil and military bureaucracy, police and powerful individuals.

He said the elections without reforms would open new pandora box as nobody will accept the results. He said the JI wanted the elections should be held on the principle of proportional representation.

Haq called for strong and impartial accountability system in the country. First of all, he added, those who considered themselves among the top 10 leaders of the country should be held accountable for their deeds.

The PDM, the PPP and the PTI troika were equally responsible to the country’s problems; the accountability of their leaders was need of the hour. They, he added, deprived masses from basic rights.

