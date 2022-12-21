Solo deal reported on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Explaining the fluctuations in prices, Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund. Only one deal was reported, that of 400 bales of Rohri sold at 14,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund. Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 285 per kg.

