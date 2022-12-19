AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
ANL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.35%)
AVN 70.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-3.16%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.31%)
EFERT 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
EPCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-5.11%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.07%)
GGGL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.73%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.59%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
MLCF 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
OGDC 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.03%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.78%)
TPL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
TREET 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.77%)
TRG 131.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.83%)
UNITY 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.48%)
WAVES 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.54%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -46.2 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -247.4 (-1.66%)
KSE100 40,971 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar rebounds from 6-week low as oil rallies

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 08:39pm
Follow us

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, rebounding from a six-week low, as oil prices rose and domestic data showed some easing of inflation pressures.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was higher as optimism over the Chinese economy outweighed concern over a global recession.

U.S. crude prices climbed 2% to $75.78 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading up 0.5% at 1.3630 to the greenback, or 73.37 U.S. cents, the biggest gain among G10 currencies.

It moved in a range of 1.3625 to 1.3690, after touching on Friday its weakest level since Nov. 4 at 1.3705.

Producer prices in Canada fell by 0.4% in November from October on lower prices for refined petroleum energy products, while the annual gain slowed to 9.7% from 10.1% in October, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The Bank of Canada missed the mark on rising inflation but a turnaround is near, its governor said in an interview with the Globe and Mail.

Separate data showed that Canadian home prices fell in November from the previous month and at a faster pace than in October, while year-over-year price gains continued to slow.

Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 8.7 basis points at 2.904%.

They were tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds after the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank last week hiked interest rates and promised more.

Canadian Dollar Canadian economy Canadian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar rebounds from 6-week low as oil rallies

Bannu CTD: situation remains tense as militants seize counter-terrorism centre

Rupee remains stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

KSE-100 loses over 330 points as political uncertainty persists

‘Unable to continue production’: Indus Motor latest to announce temporary plant shutdown

OGDCL discovers oil & gas reserves in Sindh

Teenager Ahmed demolishes Pakistan as England poised for 3-0 whitewash

Elon Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

Oil rises on hopes for China’s economy

Pakistan’s Babar Azam completes 1,000 runs in a year

LHC seeks details of Toshakhana gifts received since 1947

Read more stories