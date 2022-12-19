Tessori terms educated youths ‘national asset’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said Sunday that educated youth are an asset for the society and country, and a guarantee for the bright future of Pakistan.

The graduates can play an important role in the prosperity of Pakistan, he said while speaking at the fourth convocation of Jinnah Sindh Medical University. Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Vice Chancellor Professor Amjad Siraj Memon and faculty members were also present.

The Sindh governor said that Jinnah Sindh Medical University had made significant progress in a short period of time, while the addition of new fields in the university would provide better and modern education opportunities to students.

Tessori said that today is a day of joy and pride for all successful students and their parents, because the convocation is the fruit of the hard work of the students and reward of the sacrifices of the parents.

The Governor Sindh said that he wanted to enter in hearts of citizens with his work. He further said that we should make our children doctors and engineers, as well as, good human beings. Tessori said that he was trying hard to add new universities in Karachi, while an official mobile application was being made for the youth so that he could do something at the official level for their employment.

Separately, Tessori said that the development of technology is happening very fast all over the world, so it is necessary to learn it; otherwise, we will be left behind in this revolutionary era.