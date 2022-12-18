India overcome gritty Bangladesh in first Test

CHITTAGONG: India bowled out Bangladesh in the second innings on Sunday to seal a 188-run win in the first Test in Chittagong and take a 1-0 lead in two-match series.

Shakib Al Hasan scored 84 runs as Bangladesh, chasing a colossal target of 523 runs, put up stiff resistance but finally were all out for 324 an hour into day five.

Axar Patel claimed the final wicket of Taijul Islam to finish with figures of 4-77 while Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-73.

India, who have never lost a Test to Bangladesh, put on 404 in the first innings thanks to 90 from Cheteshwar Pujara and 86 by Shreyas Iyer. In reply Bangladesh were all out for just 150.

In the second innings Pujara was again India’s rock, reaching 102 not out alongside Shubman Gill who made 110, allowing the visitors to declare on 258-2.

The second Test for the series will begin at Dhaka on December 22.