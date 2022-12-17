AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Dec 17, 2022
PSO launches fully synthetic CK-4 graded diesel engine oil

Ahmed Malik Published 17 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: Staying true to its commitment of driving the energy sector forward, the leading energy company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has added yet another product to its extensive portfolio by introducing the latest technology around the world as per API standards – DEO MAX, the country’s first fully synthetic CK-4 graded diesel engine oil.

Being the first of its kind in Pakistan, DEO Max offers longer oil drain interval, enhanced engine protection and reduced emissions.

The rising concerns of its predecessor’s (CJ-4) inability to withstand the aggressive & harsh operating environment of technically advanced engines brought forward the need for a new, improved and cost-efficient solution. Since its launch globally, CK-4 engine oils already have a proven performance track record confirming its robustness, reliability and economic efficiency.

In comparison to its predecessor CJ-4, CK-4 prolongs the oil change interval up to 60 percent.

Revolutionizing the energy landscape in Pakistan, DEO Max is formulated to deliver exceptional performance in modern as well as pre-dated heavy diesel engines. Technology being used in DEO Max has passed strict performance tests to qualify where API CK-4, CJ-4, CI-4 Plus, CI-4 and CH-4 oils are recommended.

Built with the world’s best lubricant additive, DEO Max is available country wide at all PSO retail forecourts, Hi street lubricant markets and also throughout B2B segment.

Being the national flag bearer, PSO continues to be at the forefront of introducing new and advanced technologies in every sphere of its operations as it pledges to enhance the fueling experience in Pakistan.-PR

