Fruits and vegetables: New markets being set up near rural centres: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi has said that new fruit and vegetable markets are being setup preferably near the rural centers so as farmers do not face any difficulty in selling their produce.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Board here on Friday.

Director General PAMRA Mohsin Abbas Shakir and other board members were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the Punjab government was following the policy of reforming the system of agricultural markets, encouraging the establishment of new private markets for the convenience of the farmers.

He said that the government was focusing on functionality of the uninhabited markets so that business activities could be initiated in these markets.

The minister directed DG PAMRA to improve the grading, packaging system of Badami Bagh Mandi and maintain cleanliness on a daily basis. The affairs of the market should be run under a financial model so that it can become a source of income.

He issued orders to solve the problems related to management, receipts and arthis (middle men) of the market by forming sub-committees. All the arrangements should be completed to keep the agricultural markets free from illegal encroachments and the schedule of market fees, commission and daily rates should be displayed at prominent places, he added.

Earlier, DG PAMRA gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the legal, marketing, auction and receipts issues of agricultural markets.

