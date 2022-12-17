AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Dec 17, 2022
Coca-Cola Pakistan launches fully recycled plastic bottles

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: In a collaboration, Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Ltd (CCI Pakistan) and The Company have launched PET bottles made from 100% recycled plastic, a new packaging innovation for Coca-Cola in Pakistan.

Initially launched in Sindh, where 2.25-liter Coca-Cola bottles will be made using food-grade recycled plastic (rPET), the initiative will be rolled out in other provinces, as well.

Working closely with Pakistani provincial food authorities, Coca-Cola Iceck Pakistan has created a cycle through which used plastic bottles are collected for subjecting into a unit operation. This process ensures thorough cleaning and washing of the plastic while breaking them into small pallets. The pellets are eventually converted into food-grade packaging for Coca-Cola Pakistan

Earlier in 2022, CCI announced its “Sustainability Pledge for 2030”. Under the pledge, CCI, as a group, is taking action to use at least 50 percent recycled plastics in all its packaging. The pledge also aims to evaluate and initiate multiple projects falling under 6 categories including Packaging, Water Stewardship, Climate Change, Human Rights, Diversity and Inclusion, and Community.

Speaking about this achievement, Ahmet Kursad Ertin, GM CCI Pakistan, said that sustainability is a fundamental and indispensable aspect of our business. It is embedded in our vision and goals. “We integrate sustainability principles into all our operations.

The use of RPET packaging is a step towards honouring our Packaging related commitment. We are thrilled to incorporate 100% PET packaging for our products and will continue to take responsibility in line with CCI’s Sustainability Pledge for 2030”, he added.

As part of its World Without Waste vision, the Company has committed to using 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030. Currently, the company offers 100% rPET bottles in more than 25 markets.

Fahad Ashraf, Vice President of the Coca-Cola Company said, that through this rollout starting in Karachi, Company aims to create a looping, circular economy, where all bottles are made from recycled plastic and are 100 percent recyclable. “In doing so, we reduce the need for new plastic, and cut down the carbon footprint of our operations”, he added.

