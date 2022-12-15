UAF vice chancellor advocates merit, self-accountability

FAISALABAD: “For transparency in the society, we have to pave the way to eliminate the menace of corruption by promoting merit and self-accountability in order to remove the major obstacle in the development of the country.”

Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stated this while addressing the anti-corruption seminar and awareness walk held in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau and Senior Tutor Office Character Building Society UAF.

Addressing the seminar, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said “the corruption is a major cause of social, economic, and administrative decline. The cancer of corruption destroys societies. For which, we have to raise voice against corruption and create awareness at the public level. We should hold perform the self-accountability everyday.”

Additional Director NAB Attiya Azmat said “they are arranging seminars in various educational institutions, colleges and universities to raise awareness regarding anti-corruption so that the youth could be made the vanguard of establishing a corruption-free society. Along with the eradication of corruption across the country, they are continuing the process of self-accountability in their ranks.”

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said “corruption is a curse at the social level. The training of individuals in our society should be in such a way that the hatred for bad title. The university is making all out efforts to create awareness about the menace.”

Dean Social Sciences Dr Sarfraz Hassan said “joint efforts should be made to eradicate corruption from the society. The country suffers from degradation due to corruption and it causes negative trends in the society.”

Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali said “the UAF is making all possible efforts to develop the character building of the students. The purpose of the seminar is to create awareness among the students against corruption so that they can play their full role in the development of the country by becoming responsible and useful citizens.”

Dr Tahir Siddiqui said “the intensity and number of crimes are increasing day by day in our society, which is a matter of concern for us. The corruption can be got rid of by training people.” Dr Anwar ulHaq also spoke on the occasion.

