AGL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
ANL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
AVN 74.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.29%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
EFERT 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
EPCL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
FLYNG 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
GGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
MLCF 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.18%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.58%)
TREET 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
TRG 137.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.25%)
UNITY 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.26%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 3.1 (0.08%)
BR30 15,196 Increased By 45.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,689 Decreased By -25.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,825

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2022 11:36am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,825 per ounce, a break above which could open the way towards the $1,833-$1,847 range.

The surge on Tuesday confirmed a continuation of the uptrend towards $1,833, the 261.8% projection level of an uptrend from $1,738.30.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $1,727.50 suggests the same target.

This analysis also reveals a much higher target of $1,898, which will only be confirmed when gold breaks $1,833.

Immediate support is at $1,806, a break below which could be followed by a drop into $1,788-$1,797 range.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,780

On the daily chart, the metal climbed far above a resistance at $1,788.

The strong momentum indicates a further gain into a range of $1,842-$1,896.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,825

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar admits 'huge smuggling of dollars' taking place, as Pakistan forex reserves suffer

Discussions productive: IMF official

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

ADB describes energy plan as ‘less than effective, efficient’

Land issue of Kohala HPP: C-SAIL seeks support of PPIB

Greater Thal project uplift: Punjab not serious about $200m ADB soft loan: NA told

Rating conditions being simplified: ECR, BMR requirements for securities brokers to go

Determination of ERR, PERR: Ogra refuses to include cost of RLNG diversion

ARL warns supply disruption if AGL not operationalized

Read more stories