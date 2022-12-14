Inappropriate use of internet among youths alarming: Sadia Rashid

KARACHI: The internet is a catalyst for globalization as it has united the world. Information Technology is changing the way we work, expanding our global knowledge base and bringing people and society closer together.

However, the growing inappropriate uses among the youth is alarming. This was said by Sadia Rashid, President Hamdard Foundation, at a monthly Hamdard Naunehal Assembly on the topic: “Internet a need of an hour, but value your time” held at Bait-ul-Hikmah Auditorium, Madinat al-Hikmah. Renowned writer, poet and journalist, Fazil Jamili was invited as a chief guest.

Sadia Rashid further said: “Because of the information technology, global knowledge, modern research and information are now easily accessible to everyone via a smartphone. These modern technological facilities have transformed our lifestyle, business matters, in fact every aspect of our society. It is of utmost importance that younger generations should greatly benefit from the accessibility of global scientific knowledge to improve their knowledge and skills in accordance with the requirements of the modern era, because you all are the future of our civilization.

Fazil Jamili said: “After listening to the correct pronunciation of Urdu words and poetic verses by the children at Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, at Madinat al-Hikmah, City of Knowledge, I am now confident that Urdu has a bright future.”

