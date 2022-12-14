AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
Staff of some missions abroad not paid salaries

Published 14 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Employees of Pakistan’s foreign missions in various countries have not been paid for the last three to four months, reportedly due to the shortage of dollars in the country.

Informed sources said that employees of Pakistan’s missions abroad in various countries, including in France, Germany, the United States, Oman, Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan and some other countries are facing problems due to the non-payment of their salaries, being paid to them in dollars.

They said that these missions have informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the problems being faced by their employees due to the pending salaries of three to four months. They added that some missions have also conveyed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that diplomatic staffers are also facing serious problems in meeting their expenses including handling routine affairs.

