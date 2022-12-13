AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
ANL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
AVN 74.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.62%)
CNERGY 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
EPCL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-5.17%)
FCCL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.8%)
FFL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
GGGL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
GGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.42%)
MLCF 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.07%)
OGDC 71.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PRL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.53%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.86%)
TREET 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
TRG 136.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
WAVES 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 17 (0.41%)
BR30 15,124 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.44%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 70.1 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 48.7 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IMF shareholders deeply divided over Pakistan, other countries request to suspend loan surcharges

  • Executive board discussed surcharges it collects from mostly middle- and lower-income countries on larger loans that are not repaid quickly, but failed to agree to launch a formal review
Reuters Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 12:39pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Monday discussed the surcharges it collects from mostly middle- and lower-income countries on larger loans that are not repaid quickly, but failed to agree to launch a formal review.

Argentina, Pakistan and others are pushing the IMF to drop - or at least temporarily waive - the surcharges, which the IMF estimates will cost affected borrowers $4 billion on top of interest payments and fees from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic through the end of 2022.

The United States, Germany, Switzerland and other advanced economies oppose a change, arguing that the fund should not change its financing model at a time when the global economy is facing significant headwinds.

An IMF spokesperson said the board discussed potential changes to the policy during its regular review of the global lender's precautionary balances, but failed to reach consensus on reviewing the policy.

"Overall, views on changes to the surcharge policy continued to diverge, including on the merits of a temporary waiver of surcharges," the spokesperson said.

No details were provided, but the fund said it would publish a staff paper and a press release in coming days that would provide a fuller account of the board's deliberations.

No date was set for any further board discussion. Kevin Gallagher, who heads the Global Development Policy Center at Boston University, said big shareholders should rethink their opposition, given the global economic outlook.

IMF says global debt well above pre-pandemic levels despite steep 2021 drop

"This is the most urgent time to address a fundamentally flawed business model where the IMF is generating revenues by taxing those most in need," Gallagher said.

But it was notable, he said, that the IMF's shareholders had failed to outright reject a review. "One silver lining is that the biggest shareholders ... didn't have enough strength to kill the proposal," he said.

Pakistan International Monetary fund IMF Pakistan loan surcharges Global Development Policy Center

Comments

1000 characters

IMF shareholders deeply divided over Pakistan, other countries request to suspend loan surcharges

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor improvement against US dollar

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

IHC grants 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after US files charges

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

Read more stories