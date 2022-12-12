AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.13%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
EFERT 81.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 48.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.25%)
FCCL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
FNEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
GGGL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.7%)
GGL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.07%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-7.51%)
MLCF 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
OGDC 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
PAEL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
PRL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
TPL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.99%)
TPLP 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.66%)
TREET 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 136.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.7%)
UNITY 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
WAVES 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,190 Decreased By -159.9 (-1.04%)
KSE100 41,541 Decreased By -157.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,353 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China Nov new bank loans rise more slowly than expected

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 05:02pm
Follow us

BEIJING: New bank lending in China rebounded less than expected in November from the previous month, as the central bank seeks to bolster slowing growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Chinese banks extended 1.21 trillion yuan ($173.48 billion) in new yuan loans in November, nearly doubling October’s 615.2 billion yuan but falling short of analysts’ expectations, according to People’s Bank of China (PBOC) data released on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would jump to 1.35 trillion yuan in November. In November last year, new loans were 1.27 trillion yuan.

“October new loans were weaker than expected due to the impact from COVID flare-ups,” said Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Huachuang Securities.

Household loans, including mortgages, rose to 262.7 billion yuan in November, versus a contraction of 18 billion yuan in October. Corporate loans rose to 883.7 billion yuan from 462.2 billion yuan in October.

New loans totalled 19.91 trillion yuan in January-November, central bank data showed, compared with a record 19.95 trillion yuan in 2021.

The central bank will focus on supporting the slowing economy, PBOC Governor Yi Gang said earlier this month, adding that domestic consumer inflation is likely to stay moderate in 2023.

The central bank cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio by 25 basis points (bps) effective from Dec. 5, releasing about 500 billion yuan in long-term liquidity to prop up a faltering economy.

“COVID outbreaks and unstable expectations have created a continuous disturbance to credit extension,” said Wen Bin, chief economist at China Minsheng Bank.

“We need to ramp up policy to consolidate the basis for economic stability and promote the steady expansion of bank lending and total social financing.”

Targeted support

The PBOC is likely to ramp up targeted support for troubled sectors through its structural tools, policy sources and analysts have said.

The Politburo, the country’s top-decision making body, said last week that in 2023 the government will focus on stabilising growth, employment and prices, while preventing and defusing major systemic risks.

China last week announced it was dropping key parts of its anti-COVID regime. It has also moved to ease a funding crisis for property developers in a bid to stabilise the sector.

But economists say the road to recovery may be long and bumpy, especially if new infections surge and global demand continues to weaken.

“Our view is that even if restrictions continue to be eased, a reopening wave of infections will keep domestic activity and credit demand depressed in the near term,” Capital Economics said in a note.

China’s economy grew just 3% in the first three quarters of this year and the full-year expansion is expected to be around 3%, well below the official target of around 5.5%.

Broad M2 money supply grew 12.4% from a year earlier, central bank data showed, above estimates of 11.7% forecast in the Reuters poll. M2 grew 11.8% in October from a year ago.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 11.0% in November from a year earlier compared with 11.1% growth in October. Analysts had expected 11.1% growth.

Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, slowed to 10.0% year-on-year in November, its weakest since October 2021, and from 10.3% in October this year.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In November, TSF rose 1.99 trillion yuan from 907.9 billion yuan in October. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected November TSF of 2.10 trillion yuan.

China bank loans

Comments

1000 characters

China Nov new bank loans rise more slowly than expected

Rupee under duress, settles at 224.65 against US dollar

Facing massive economic headwinds, companies in Pakistan struggle to keep operations going

Toshakhana case: Court to announce verdict on ECP plea against Imran on Dec 15

Bugis Investments sells its entire stake in MCB Bank for nearly Rs7.48bn

Attack in Kabul hotel popular with Chinese nationals

Rampant Wood fires England to series win over Pakistan

Oil resumes slide as weak economy outweighs supply risks

TPL Properties completes Rs7bn strategic investment in REIT Fund

Chaman attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take ‘strictest possible action’

SHC stops police from arresting Azam Swati in more cases

Read more stories