AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
AVN 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.84%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.28%)
TREET 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 137.72 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
UNITY 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.71%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 0.3 (0.01%)
BR30 15,363 Increased By 13.5 (0.09%)
KSE100 41,731 Increased By 32.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,423 Increased By 20.3 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Green Line passenger train may start operation from 20th

APP Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is most likely to start operating the Green Line Passenger Train from December 20 as a superior service to facilitate the passengers besides generating revenues for the department.

“The train is comprised of two AC Parlor, five AC Business, six AC Standards, and four to five economy class coaches,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the decision was taken on the directives of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, who wanted the best arrangements for the Green Line Train for the travellers.

The official said that the minister also directed the official concerned for reducing the travel time of the Green Line from Lahore to Karachi to less than 20 hours which would restore the confidence of the passengers.

“It is also decided to provide the best travel facilities in the Green Line train, including the provision of high-quality food and keeping the ticket price at an affordable level. Besides, a separate LCD will be installed on each seat of the AC Parlor to let passengers enjoy favourite videos through headphones,” he added.

To a question, he said Pakistan Railways was also going to expedite work to improve services in the passenger trains as well as at the major railway stations by involving the private sector which would help address growing issues, especially related to cleanliness.

“The department was of the view that the cleanliness-related services in trains and at major stations, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Khanewal, Sukkur, Sahiwal, Multan, and Bahawalpur were not satisfactory,” he added.

He said that if services of the private sector were hired under a fast-track policy, the hygiene conditions at stations and in trains could be improved which would also restore the confidence of passengers in the department.

Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Green Line Green Line Passenger Train Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique

Comments

1000 characters

Green Line passenger train may start operation from 20th

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Read more stories