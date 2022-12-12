AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
AVN 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
GGL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 72.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.81%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
TREET 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.55%)
UNITY 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.65%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,167 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 15,357 Increased By 7.5 (0.05%)
KSE100 41,745 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,419 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lodhran-Shahdara section: Railways to replace old, obsolete signal gear

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has worked out a plan to replace old and obsolete signal gear from...
APP Published 12 Dec, 2022 07:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has worked out a plan to replace old and obsolete signal gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh mainline section during the current fiscal year.

According to an official, Pakistan Railways had allocated Rs 1 billion for the project titled ‘Replacement of old and obsolete signal gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal- Shahdara Bagh mainline section.’ He told APP on the other day that the signaling system of 44 stations was automated by Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) over Shandadpur-Mirpur Mathelo and Lodhran-Shahdara Bagh section.

The initiative, he said, had considerably improved the arrival and departure timing of trains owing to swift operation in the automated section. The engineering restrictions on tracks were being removed to curtail the running time of passenger trains. “Pakistan Railways is rigorously pursuing Main Line-I project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to upgrade its track which faced delay during the last four years,” he said.

He said Rs 5 billion were already allocated for the ML-I project in current fiscal year 2022-23. The project would increase trains speed from 120 to 160 km per hour, he added. The official said the journey time would be reduced by half after the implementation of the project.

He said that the Pakistan Railways had procured 230 new passenger coaches from China and the modern coaches would provide comfortable journey to the passengers as per international standards.

Pakistan Railways CPEC ML1 project Lodhran Shahdara section

Comments

1000 characters

Lodhran-Shahdara section: Railways to replace old, obsolete signal gear

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

Read more stories