AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan 64-0 chasing 355 in second Test against England

AFP Published December 11, 2022 Updated December 11, 2022 12:52pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MULTAN: Pakistan started positively to reach 64 without loss at lunch Sunday on the third day of the second Test against England in Multan after being set a daunting target of 355 for victory.

Batting with confidence and grit, openers Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan were at the crease on 34 and 28 respectively, with the home team needing another 291 with five sessions remaining to level the three-match series.

No team has ever successfully chased more than 314 in Pakistan, a target reached by the home team against Australia in Karachi in 1994.

Earlier, spinner Abrar Ahmed took 11 wickets for 234 across the two innings – the second best by a bowler on debut for Pakistan, behind Mohammad Zahid’s 11-130 against New Zealand in Rawalpindi 26 years ago.

Harry Brook top-scored with 108 in England’s 275 all out.

Brook smashed spinner Mohammad Nawaz for his 14th boundary to complete his second century of the series, having notched 153 runs in the first Test.

England’s Brook reaches century in Multan Test

He also struck a six before being caught off spinner Zahid Mahmood, who took 3-52.

England resumed at 202-5 and added 73 runs before folding an hour before lunch.

Ben Stokes made 41 and added 101 for the sixth wicket with Brook before England lost their last five wickets for just 19 runs.

Ahmed’s second innings figures were 4-120.

Also read

New Zealand Harry Brook Abrar Ahmed PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES MULTAN TEST

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan 64-0 chasing 355 in second Test against England

Exports, imports and remittances: Value-added textile sector seeks separate forex rates

Financial inclusion, infrastructure project: World Bank urged to allow restructuring, extension

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 8.8% year-on-year in Q3

US Fed poised for smaller rate hike with eye on wage growth

Suleman Shehbaz returns after spending four years in exile

On-again, off-again Twitter subscription service to be relaunched

State property in Washington DC: MoFA to satisfy cabinet on proposed sale

VVIP visits: ECC approves additional funds of Rs300m

Customs value on import of artificial leather suitcases revised

Read more stories