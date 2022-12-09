AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
APBUMA team attends ICAC seminar in Washington

Published 09 Dec, 2022
FAISALABAD: The Annual seminar of the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) was held in Washington. It was participated by the representatives from 55 countries across the globe including Pakistan.

It was a hybrid session in which people also attended it online in addition to direct participation. All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA), the biggest elected trade body of the SME sector of Pakistan was represented in ICAC by Engineer Bilal Jamil, Shahzad Ahmad, Muhammad Tayyab, Shahzad Hassan and Khalid Nadeem via online.

Director General Textile Ministry of Commerce also attended it. Bilal Jamil was optimistic that ICAC would play its key role in resolving the problems confronted by the textile sector.

